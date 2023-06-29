Guv Ravi dismisses V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers

CHENNAI: Chennai : Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday dismissed V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

"Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption including taking cash for jobs and money laundering. Abusing his position as a Minister, he has been influencing the investigation and obstructing the due process of law and justice. Currently he is in judicial custody in a criminal case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. Some more criminal cases against him under Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code are being investigated by the state police, " the Governor said in a release.

Further, the Governor said that there are reasonable apprehensions that continuation of V Senthil Balaji in the Council of Ministers will adversely impact the due process of law including fair investigation that may eventually lead to breakdown of the Constitutional machinery in the state.

"Under these circumstances, the Governor RN Ravi has dismissed V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect, " said the release.











