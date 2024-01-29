Greater Chennai Police detected 16 cases of theft last week; arrested 26 persons

CHENNAI: As part of the Drive Against Crime Offenders (DACO) campaign, Greater Chennai Policedetected 16 cases of theft including automobile theft and snatching cases in the last seven days and arrested 26 persons.

About 26.25 sovereigns of gold jewellery, five cellphones, and two motorcycles were recovered from the accused, according to an official statement.

Inspectors of Police (crime) have been directed to form special teams to detect cases of thefts and accordingly, between January 21 and January 27, Police arrested 26 persons including three juvenile delinquents.

Greater Chennai Police will continue to keep a close watch and stringent action will be taken as per law against Automobile theft and cell phone snatching offenders, the release added.