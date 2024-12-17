Govt must take action against Kerala dumping waste in border districts: Annamalai

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, State unit BJP president K Annamalai urged the DMK government to take immediate action to prevent garbage dumping from Kerala in the border districts of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Annamalai alleged that the DMK government had turned a blind eye to the illegal dumping of biomedical, plastic, and meat waste from Kerala in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, including Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli.

Annamalai accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of ceding Tamil Nadu's rights to the states ruled by his alliance parties. It has reflected in the Cauvery water issue, he said.

He also claimed that the DMK government has allowed the border districts to be used as a garbage dump for the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, which is in alliance with Arivalayam in TN.

The BJP leader alleged that despite repeated complaints to the authorities and the Chief Minister's special cell, no action has been taken to stop the illegal waste dumping.

He claimed that the checkposts supposed to stop the waste had become mere collection centres.

The former IPS officer also warned that if the DMK government fails to take immediate action to address the issue, the BJP workers will mobilise the public and dump biomedical waste and garbage back in Kerala.

He also announced that he would lead the protest and travel in the first truck to Kerala.

Further, Annamalai urged the DMK government to take immediate action to stop garbage dumping from Kerala and protect the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu.