From Seoul to Patna: Korean man masters Bihari accent!

CHENNAI: Korean culture has taken over the world so much so that every 4th person you meet is a K content enthusiast. We live in an age of cross-cultural spread of knowledge and entertainment.
Sure, we now have many a people learning the Korean language, relocating to Korea and trying to calm their craze. But recently, the internet has been taken over by Charlie. A Korean man who seems to have learnt the perfect Bihari accent and speaks to his friend, Mr Kumar, in flawless Hindi.
Pulling quite a UNO reverse, Charlie is seen wandering around Patna in the video. You'll be left speechless by his excellent accent.
The video was uploaded by Prashant Kumar (prashant_lurique) on Instagram
So far, the video has garnered over 1,25,993 views, 9,881 likes and reactions and 190 comments total on Instagram.
Commenting on the video, a user wrote,, “Itna accha training kon diya inko”
Another user wrote, "Guys it's Pankaj Tripathi in another one of his stellar performances."
Fascinated by his speech, a third user said, “Finally found some one who is Korean and can understand me”.
The duo has uploaded multiple videos on Instagram. In one of the video, Mr Kumar asks Charlie about the marine drive. He said, "Bohot badal gaya hai. Ye jo dikh raha hai, ye bohot saaf hogaya hai. Ye bridge toh bhayankar bana hai (The city has changed a lot. Everything seems to have become cleaner. Even the bridge that has been constructed is awesome.)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android