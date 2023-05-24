From Seoul to Patna: Korean man masters Bihari accent!

CHENNAI: Korean culture has taken over the world so much so that every 4th person you meet is a K content enthusiast. We live in an age of cross-cultural spread of knowledge and entertainment.

Sure, we now have many a people learning the Korean language, relocating to Korea and trying to calm their craze. But recently, the internet has been taken over by Charlie. A Korean man who seems to have learnt the perfect Bihari accent and speaks to his friend, Mr Kumar, in flawless Hindi.

Pulling quite a UNO reverse, Charlie is seen wandering around Patna in the video. You'll be left speechless by his excellent accent.

The video was uploaded by Prashant Kumar (prashant_lurique) on Instagram