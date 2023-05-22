Shilpa Shetty shares workout video, says, “Join me in this”

After her post, many of her fans reacted and asked her the secret of her well-maintained physique and many of them were stunned to look at her energy at the age of 47.

One of the social media users commented, “Is umar me kese kr leti ho.yha to 32 me b ni hota. (How do you do it at this age? It doesn’t happen here even at 32)”

Another wrote, “Im working hard in the gym too. Shilpa mam you are my inspiration for yoga.Thanks Mam for everything”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is all set to be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action drama ‘Indian Police Force’ which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj, in the lead roles.