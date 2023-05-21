CATtitude at its peak: “How the tables have turned” netizens exclaim

CHENNAI: Cats are known for being cute and notorious. A video of a man playing with his cat has gone viral on the internet. It's a visual treat for all cat lovers.
In the video, a man is lounging on a couch with a black cat sitting on the backrest. The canine is holding a toy and moving it around. It keeps on swinging the toy in front of the man throughout the video, seemingly to tease him. The man keeps smiling throughout the video observing the cat's behaviour. "Get It Hooman" reads the text in the video.
Check this video out
The video was shared on Instagram by a page known as Instapawz with the caption "It's your turn now". Since being shared, the video received over 1,334,612 views and 85,570 likes.
One user commented, “So they started ruling the earth 🌍 I guess 😂”
“How the tables have turned” another exclaimed.
A user wrote the cat’s thought, “Cat: ….you see what I’m doing here…THIS is how you do it, human!”
