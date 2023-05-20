"BMX erider takes a 'Multicam Spin' with 77-camera extravaganza!"

The rider shared a glimpse of the video with a caption: "That day, when 77 cameras made a shot of me at the same time!"

On Instagram, the video has gathered over 57 lakh views and 11,54,028 likes, and many users have praised its originality. Due to their disparate responses to the system, several consumers had inquiries regarding how cameras were employed in it.

Bicycle motocross, sometimes referred to as BMX, is a type of cycling that is done on BMX bikes, either for fun on or off-road or in competitive BMX racing.

"Does it really need 77 cameras for a shot? I mean, a single cam fixed over a sliding gauge can also give the same effect," wrote one user.

“Those who r commenting about 360 degree cameras, can't u see this is the complete opposite????. 360 cam capture all the angles from center, while here cameras from different angles have to focus on object in center.” said the second user.

“Really cool effect, makes me think that MMA rings should have this sort of setup” said the third.