Alia trolled for taking empty bag to Gucci show gives hilarious reply

SEOUL: Actor Alia Bhatt knows best how to deal with trolls. The 'Raazi' star, who is the global ambassador of the luxury brand Gucci, is in Seoul, where she attended the Gucci Cruise Show.

Pictures of her look from the event went viral in no time.

Alia wore a little black dress with structured round cut-outs and silver detailing across the bodice.

However, it was her mini transparent bag which caught the maximum attention.

A section of the Internet trolled the actor, asking why it was empty and the bag's purpose.

Alia took notice of the trolls and shut them with an epic reply.