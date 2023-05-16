Wannabe Kabir-Preeti: Netizens react to video of couple hugging on bike

CHENNAI: A video of a couple hugging each other while riding a scooter in the national capital is now going viral on social media platforms showcasing that love is everywhere and even the road is not an exception.
Shared on Instagram by a woman named Shalu Kashyap Taneja. The caption of the post read, "Isk Risk on Delhi roads (Love risk on Delhi)."
The clip shows a man driving the scooter and a woman riding a pillion. Both are not wearing helmets and are hugging each other.
Posted just 3 days ago, the video has garnered more than 11.7 million views, 426k likes, and 2,876 comments on the platform.
Netizens are flooding the comment section laughing at the clip, while some are concerned about how risky it is.
One user commented, “Our society does not understand the happiness of two people, why?”. “Kabir Singh part 2," another user commented. A third user commented, "Traffic police wants your locati
