Viral: People turn to tutors to learn 'How to smile' as mask mandate ends

CHENNAI: Wearing masks in public places had become mandatory in many countries during Covid, however some are finding it difficult to drop the habit of covering their faces.

In a bizzare incident in Japan, the extensive use of masks has created a new problem. Many say they have lost their ability to smile.

People are signing up for 'smiling classes' to relearn the art without looking awkward, according to reports.

The mask mandate rule was eased for the first time in March since the pandemic began in 2020.

The government said it was now up to individuals to decide whether or not they want to protect themselves.

“With mask wearing having become the norm, people have had fewer opportunities to smile, and more and more people have developed a complex about it,” Keiko Kawano, a coach with the “smile education” company Egaoiku told the Asahi Shimbun.