Watch: Turtle attempts to attacks woman, netizens shocked

CHENNAI: While animals sure have a peculiar way around humans… melting our hearts with their cuteness, sometimes one slightly traumatic event seems enough to keep a safe distance between them forever. The heart-pounding incident's viral video has the internet in a total state of confusion.

In a viral video surfacing online on Twitter, a woman is seen feeding water through a plastic water bottle to a wild tortoise behind barbed wires. However, after quenching its thirst, the animal unexpectedly decided to pounce on her, shaking her wits off.

In the brief film, she is heard saying, "He is so thirsty, look." She stops giving the lizard water after a little while and pours some on its face. The turtle opens his lips and attacks the woman as soon as she does this. Fortunately, the fence did not cause any harm to her.