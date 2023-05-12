CHENNAI: A socialmedia influencer Caryn Marjorie with over 1.8 million followers in snapchat has created AI clone of herself that allows her '1000 boyfriends' to date her.

As several of her fans want to be with her, she came up with an idea of AI bot.

The beta version of CarynAI can whisper sweet nothings to users and also there "to support and love you whenever you need it."

"Whether you need somebody to be comforting or loving, or you just want to rant about something that happened at school or at work, CarynAI will always be there for you," Caryn told Fortune.

She charges $1 per minute and she has earned a whopping $71,610 (Rs 58.7 lakh) in revenues according to reports.