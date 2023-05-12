Kind of fishy: Netizens perplexed on ‘Headless’ fish swimming in pond

CHENNAI: A video is now going viral on the micro-blogging platform that shows a fish swimming regularly in a lake with no head putting netizens perplexed.
The video was posted on the platform by a user known as 'OddIy Terrifying' The user shared the 14-second video with a caption that read, "Fish swimming with no head" (sic)
The video depicts a 'headless' fish swimming over a few places and then swimming near a person who keeps on poking its body.
The video has garnered over 1.3M views, 344 retweets, 114 quote tweets, and 5,589 likes so far. Netizens are so perplexed about how is that possible in reality and expressed their opinions in the comments section.
One user commented, "LOL never related more, found my spirit animal". Another user commented, "Fish are able to swim for a short period of time after they have been decapitated because their swimming is controlled by their spinal cord, which is located near the tail. The spinal cord is responsible for coordinating the movements of the fish's muscles, including those used in swimming.." Another one shared, "It looks kinda fishy
