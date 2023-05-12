Int'l Nurse Day 2023: Sudarsan's creative tribute to Florence Nightingale

MUMBAI: On International Nurse Day, the well-known sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a beautiful sand art depicting the face of social reformer and founder of modern nursing Florence Nightingale. As the day marks the birth anniversary of Florence also he also gave tribute to her and the nurses.

In honour of Florence Nightingale's birthday, the International Council of Nurses has designated May 12 as International Nurse Day. She is popularly known as 'The Lady With the Lamp'. In 1860, she established St. Thomas' Hospital and the Nightingale Training School for Nurses.

Sudarsan tweeted, “On #InternationalNursesDay, tribute to #FlorenceNightingale – the founder of modern nursing .let’s salute our all nurses for their humongous efforts for the mankind. I am sharing one of my SandArt.”