Viral: Fintech co-founder 'scams' WhatsApp scammer, screenshots go viral

CHENNAI: Scam messages have been quite common and most people are now alert of such fraudsters extorting money.

A Bengaluru fintech co-founder received a scam message on WhatsApp. The way she handled it would make one laugh.

SALT co-founder Udita Pal took to Twitter to speak of the experience.

Pal received a WhatsApp message from a scammer who stated that they would give her a job in exchange for opening a video link.

The scammer, claiming to be from Mumbai, promised her a job.

She was sent a link and asked her to open the link. However, Pal, who promptly realized it was a scam, decided to trick the scammer.