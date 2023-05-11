Viral: Fintech co-founder 'scams' WhatsApp scammer, screenshots go viral

CHENNAI: Scam messages have been quite common and most people are now alert of such fraudsters extorting money.
A Bengaluru fintech co-founder received a scam message on WhatsApp. The way she handled it would make one laugh.
SALT co-founder Udita Pal took to Twitter to speak of the experience.
Pal received a WhatsApp message from a scammer who stated that they would give her a job in exchange for opening a video link.
The scammer, claiming to be from Mumbai, promised her a job.
She was sent a link and asked her to open the link. However, Pal, who promptly realized it was a scam, decided to trick the scammer.
She send a video screenshot to the scammer with words that stated, "Caught some idiot trying to scam."
The scammer understood that their plan was going to fail, however she continued to play the part of a poor victim, the fraudster ignored her.
Later, Pal took to social media to share her experience. She posted screenshots of her conversation with the scammer.
One user stated, "Happened with me as well. When I called it a scam he started giving me life lessons."
Another person commented, "My few friends play along with them They do pay first-time small money and then start asking for money. So what do my friends do they take small money and then stop."
Another user said, "Haha for me they asked me to subscribe YouTube channel they sent a link of starsports but told her that I have already subscribed." Many also shared screenshots of their conversations with scammers.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android