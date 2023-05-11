"AI Swings for the wickets": Indian cricketers transformed into She-ros!

CHENNAI: In the age of Artificial Intelligence, groundbreaking transformations are constantly reshaping our digital landscape. From AI-Generated Recipes to AI-Generated Music, the scope of artificial intelligence is beyond our imaginations.
The stunning results have sparked excitement and appreciation on the internet.
Captivated by this rising trend, one Instagram user recently jumped on board, enthralling thousands of followers with their unique take on gender-swapping Indian cricketers utilising AI technology.
These inventive designs, tweeted with the fascinating description "AI swipes the gender of Indian Cricketers," have captivated both cricket fans and art enthusiasts.
As the photographs travelled across social media channels, they immediately became a viral sensation, attracting considerable attention and prompting lively debate. Cricket fans and art enthusiasts alike have lauded the artistic prowess and technical expertise that enabled these exciting changes. The post uploaded by SK MD Abu Sahid (@sahixd) gained 2.127 likes and 66 comments on Instagram.
The user shared ten AI-generated pictures of star cricketers Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, imagining them as women. He even gave all the cricketers a female name. While Virat Kohli was named Vidya Kohli, Shubman Gill was named Subhadra Gill.
As netizens scrolled through these images, getting thrilled by every passing picture, users commented on the female counter-names and their looks.
One user wrote, ''Mahi Singh & Gautami are so beautiful.''Another wrote, ''Gautami look like Sara Ali Khan.''
A third added, ''This made me believe that any man can turn himself into a woman by just using makeup perfectly.'' A fourth said, ''Love it. Great series.''
