You need body armour: Rescuers save cat from top of mobile tower

CHENNAI: In a bizarre incident, a team of rescuers save a cat that climbed up a mobile tower in Bangalore in a video that has gone viral on the platform.

The team shared a video of them going up the tower to save this adventure-loving feline.

The rescue team was a charity organization named CARE (Charlie’s Animal Rescue centre)

The charity organization shared the video on Instagram (‘charliesanimalrescuecentre’) and wrote, "We are literally reaching new heights in our quest to rescue cats who believe in living life off the edge. Every second was precious in this rescue; the kites were giving our rescuers a rough time; the height of the tower was another challenge by itself; all in all, it really tested them, but we were grateful that it was a happy ending!"