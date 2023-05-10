You need body armour: Rescuers save cat from top of mobile tower

CHENNAI: In a bizarre incident, a team of rescuers save a cat that climbed up a mobile tower in Bangalore in a video that has gone viral on the platform.
The team shared a video of them going up the tower to save this adventure-loving feline.
The rescue team was a charity organization named CARE (Charlie’s Animal Rescue centre)
The charity organization shared the video on Instagram (‘charliesanimalrescuecentre’) and wrote, "We are literally reaching new heights in our quest to rescue cats who believe in living life off the edge. Every second was precious in this rescue; the kites were giving our rescuers a rough time; the height of the tower was another challenge by itself; all in all, it really tested them, but we were grateful that it was a happy ending!"
The video showed the team going up the tower and rescuing the cat using a safety net and the cat safely back on solid ground. The video also gave insights into the challenges that this rescue operation came with.
The video's caption added, “Attacked by kites hovering above, she stood very little chance of survival and we had to race against time and the kites to get her in the safety net. The kites were attacking her and us, and the sheer height of the tower made this extremely challenging but so worth the effort.”
Posted a day ago, the video has received 1070 likes and 34 comments. Netizens took to the comment section with awe, appreciation and blessings for the rescuers.
A user wrote, “You guys are patron saints of all animals”. Another user wrote, “Gosh! You almost needed body armour”. A third user wrote, “Just watching the video made us dizzy. Incredible rescue!”
