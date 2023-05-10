Uzbekistani singers’ Hindustanis song is a must watch

CHENNAI: India is known for its art and culture. In recent times, with social media connecting people across the world, Indian culture and traditions are being adopted by many across different nations.

In the video, two Uzerbekistani singers sing the popular song 'Mere Dholna' from the 2007 psychological thriller film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The song was originally sung by Shreya Ghosal and MG Sreekumar. The two singers who are a part of the music band Havas Guruhi, are seen crooning the melodious song with utmost fluency.

From enunciating the Hindi lyrics perfectly to acing the classical bit of the song, singers Dostonbek and Khakhramon win over the audience and receive a big round of applause after their performance.

The video was shared on Facebook with a caption that reads, ''Singing Indian classical songs are not easy.''

