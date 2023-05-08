Watch: Artist sketches Virat Kohli using great method

CHENNAI: A video of fans sketching the Indian batsman Virat Kohli is now going viral on social media.
The artist has created a marvelous portrait of the former Indian Captain but applying an unusual method.
Indian Artists Club shared a reel on instagram, which shows an artist named Vignesh using a magnifying glass to burn Virat Kohli's portrait onto a wooden surface kept at a distance. Virat "Art" from sunlight, the caption said.
The artist here uses, an unusual method of redirecting sunlight onto the board creating an art by the wood.
This clip was shared last month on Instagram page by the artist himself on his instagram profile @vignesh_sunlight_artist.
Since then, the video was shared on instagram, the video had gathered more than 29.9k views and more than 14,000 likes. The users commented with different kinds of reactions. Some of the comments on the post were "great", "amazing", while another user commented" KING."
