Viral: Arijit injured after excited fan pulls hand during live concert

MUMBAI: Popular singer Arijit Singh, recently got injured during a live concert in Aurangabad after a fan pulled his hand while he was on stage.

Several videos of the concert went viral on social media in which the singer could be seen schooling his fan with patience.

In the viral video, Arijit could be seen saying, "If I am not able to perform, you are not able to have fun. It's as simple as that. You're pulling me like that. My hand is shaking. Should I leave?"

The crowd yelled "no," while the woman apologized to Arijit Singh many times for accidentally hurting him. Arijit continued, "You have to understand. You are a grown-up, right? You are a mature person, right? Why did you pull me like that? My hand is shaking right now. I can't move my hand."