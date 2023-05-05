Alia Bhatt heard a fan scream 'I Love You', What she did next is adorable

NEW YORK: Actor Alia Bhatt, who made her debut at the Met Gala 2023 on Tuesday, stunned her fans with her gorgeous look in a pristine white gown embedded with 100,000 pearls from the collection of famous designer Prabal Gurung.

As this year's theme is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', Alia opted for fingerless gloves, the signature style of the iconic German fashion designer and creative director, who died at 85 in 2019.

The actress got an overwhelming response from her fans while she was exiting her hotel to walk the red carpet. The fans, who were stationed outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York, became excited to see Alia's Met Gala look.

A video of fans cheering up for Alia went viral on social media. In the clip, one of her fans literally screamed with joy, "Alia, I love you". Fans' reaction brought a huge smile to Alia's face. She responded making a heart sign with her hands and said, "Thank you, I love you too."

Alia also shared pictures from her debut at one of the most prestigious fashion events and mentioned that she felt proud representing her country globally.