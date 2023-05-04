Man cook paratha 'swim' in ghee, leaves internet stunned

NEW DELHI: The internet is left stunned as a man in Delhi cooks a paratha on a massive pool of ghee on a tawa.
The video was shared on an Instagram page 'officialsahihai' with the caption, "Swimming Pool wale Dilkhush Parathe 🔥" (swimming pool parathe that make a heart happy)." (sic)
The video portrays a street vendor cooking a paratha on the tawa and regularly adding big spoonfuls of ghee to it. He then adds some ghee to the paratha by puncturing a hole in the center. Once cooked, he slices them into two equal halves and serves them on a plate to the onlookers.
Posted 4 days ago, the video has received 1.6L likes, and 4,267 comments on the platform. Confused and surprised, several users claim this to be an extremely unhealthy choice.
A user commented asking, "Parathe me ghee hai ya ghee me thoda sa paratha?" (Is this butter in the paratha or is this a little paratha in a lot of butter?)" Another user commented, "First bite will feel like heaven... Second bite will take you to heaven."
