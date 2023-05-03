WATCH: Neetu, Padmini groove to RRR's 'Naatu Naatu'

In the video, Neetu could be seen donning a white top paired with purple pants and a jacket while Padmini can be seen wearing a blue high-neck top and black flared pants. The ladies nailed the Naatu Naatu hook step like a pro.

Soon after they dropped the video, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "You're amazing!!," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "wow my favourite two beauties in one frame Neetu ji and Padmini ji"

"Two legends twinning," a user wrote. Meanwhile, earlier today, Neetu was seen praising her beautiful daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt as the actress made her debut at Met Gala 2023 and her princess-like avatar grabbed everyone's attention. Neetu wrote, "Stunning," followed by a red heart emoticon.