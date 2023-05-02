WATCH: Abdu Rozik performs with AR Rahman at concert in Pune

In the picture, Abdu could be seen twinning with the musician in black outfits.

Soon after he shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"So happy for u Abdu,u deserve everything," a fan commented. A fan commented,

"PROUD MOMENT." "Chota Bhaijaan with Legend AR Rahman Sir," a user wrote.

Rahman's concert was stopped by the police officials due to the 10 pm deadline.

The incident came to the fore after a purported video went viral, wherein a policeman can be seen walking onto the stage while Rahman was performing and asking him, other artists and organisers to stop the music show.

Police, citing Supreme Court guidelines, barred Rahman from singing, who continued his performance past 10 pm. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Pune Zone 2, Smartana Patil said, "AR Rahman was singing his last song even past 10 pm on Sunday. So one of our personnel, who was at the venue, went on the stage and informed the singer urging him to call off the performance and follow Supreme Court guidelines."

The police official said that Rahman stopped singing thereafter. Abdu, on the other hand, gained popularity in India after featuring in Salman's popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'.

He won the hearts of the public with his adorable appearance and down-to-earth approach, and he built a deep friendship with co-contestants Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare.