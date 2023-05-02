Photoshoot to celebrate stereotypes on divorce: Pics here

CHENNAI: A woman has come up with an unique way to break stereotypes by celebrating her divorce through a photoshoot.

The caption read, ''A Divorced woman's Message to those who feel voiceless. It's okay to leave a bad marriage because you deserve to be happy and never settle for less, take control of your lives and make the changes necessary to create a better future for yourself and your children. DIVORCE is NOT a FAILURE! It's a turning point for you and to lead positive changes in your lives. It takes a lot of courage to leave a marriage and stand-alone, so to all my BRAVE WOMEN out there I dedicate this.''

In another picture, she is seen tearing up her wedding photograph, and posing with a signboard reading ''I got 99 problems but a husband ain't one.''