Photoshoot to celebrate stereotypes on divorce: Pics here

CHENNAI: A woman has come up with an unique way to break stereotypes by celebrating her divorce through a photoshoot.
The caption read, ''A Divorced woman's Message to those who feel voiceless. It's okay to leave a bad marriage because you deserve to be happy and never settle for less, take control of your lives and make the changes necessary to create a better future for yourself and your children. DIVORCE is NOT a FAILURE! It's a turning point for you and to lead positive changes in your lives. It takes a lot of courage to leave a marriage and stand-alone, so to all my BRAVE WOMEN out there I dedicate this.''
In another picture, she is seen tearing up her wedding photograph, and posing with a signboard reading ''I got 99 problems but a husband ain't one.''
One user wrote, ''You are one hell of a strong woman.'' Another commented, ''Brave women with super power keep rocking keep We support you always.'' Another said, ''Thats a bold move .. keep going and dont care of these negative comments no one here knows what trouble u went throughout ur life.''
An user added, ''Pls don't create a trend many people will get divorced and get a photoshoot it's not good for society delete all the divorce shoot photos.'' A fifth said, ''God knows what's happening with our society she basically copied a western girl who did the same thing some days before just for some like and footage she tarnished marriage which is meant sacred in our country.''
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android