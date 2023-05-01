Google Doodle pays tribute to British actor Alan Rickman
Google Doodle on Sunday paid homage to British acting legend Alan Rickman’s performance as anti-hero Le Vicomte de Valmont in the play Les Liaisons Dangereuses.
The actor, popular for playing potions master Severus Snape in the fantasy magical universe of Harry Potter among other roles, starred in the play Les Liaisons Dangereuses on April 30, 1987. The Broadway presentation had a significant role in launching Rickman’s career in the entertainment industry after he left his job as a graphic designer.
Besides his most famous character of Professor Snape in the screen adaptation of JK Rowling’s books, Rickman played key roles such as Hans Gruber in Die Hard and won a BAFTA Award for playing the Sheriff of Nottingham in 1991’s Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.
He was also known for playing screen villains, including the role of Judge Turpin opposite Johnny Depp in 2007’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Some of his last performances were in the Coen Brothers’ film Gambit as Ronald Reagan, in Lee Daniels’ The Butler, and a humourous King Louis XIV in A Little Chaos.
Rickman died on January 14, 2016 at the age of 69, following a battle with cancer.
