Artist sings Bhojpuri Version of 'Pasoori', video goes viral

CHENNAI: The famous Coke Studio hit song 'Pasoori' sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill was appreciated for its visual appeal and its soulful music.

In a recent video of Amarjeet Jaikar, an internet sensation who is known for his rendition of 'Dil De Diya Hai', has come up with the Bhojpuri version of 'Pasoori has gone viral.

The video was shared on Twitter by Jaikar with the caption," Pasoori bhojpuri version shayad accha lagega kuch alg sa likha hu aur gaaya hu'' (Might feel good, have written differently and sung differently too).