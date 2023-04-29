Artist sings Bhojpuri Version of 'Pasoori', video goes viral

CHENNAI: The famous Coke Studio hit song 'Pasoori' sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill was appreciated for its visual appeal and its soulful music.
In a recent video of Amarjeet Jaikar, an internet sensation who is known for his rendition of 'Dil De Diya Hai', has come up with the Bhojpuri version of 'Pasoori has gone viral.
The video was shared on Twitter by Jaikar with the caption," Pasoori bhojpuri version shayad accha lagega kuch alg sa likha hu aur gaaya hu'' (Might feel good, have written differently and sung differently too).
In the beginning of the clip, the artist is seen recording the chartbuster song and incorportaes Bhojpuri lyrics in the studio.
The clip has garned over lakh views and several likes where netizens commented with all kinds of reactions using laughing and fire emojis.
One of the twitter users commented, "Superb talent".
Another twitter user wrote,"Wow amazing."
Another user, "Really fantastic to see you growing bro....wish you the best."
