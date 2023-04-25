Viral: '3 idiots' actor Olivier Lafont responds to internet's new found love

MUMBAI: Rajkumar Hirani's '3 Idiots' remains a timeless blockbuster and, to this day, people remember it for its brilliant story, versatile performances and soulful songs.

While actors Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharman Joshi were showered with love for their characters, French actor Olivier Lafont's character Suhas was ridiculed for being an eccentric human embodiment of a 'price tag'.