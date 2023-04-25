'Emotional damage': Netizens react to mango pani puri

CHENNAI: In addition to the world of bizarre food videos turning netizens’ heads, a video has now gone viral on social media that shows a street vendor making mango pani puri.
The video was shared on the Instagram page 'BombayFoodieTales' with the caption, “Trying the weirdest combination: mango pani puri Shot 🥭😱” (sic)
The video depicts the street vendor opening a packet of mango pulp and pouring it into a container. He then mixing it well with some water and dilutes the thick pulp until perfect consistency. Then he takes a few crispy puris and fills them up with some chickpeas before generously pouring the mango pulp mixture on top.
Posted a few days ago, the video has garnered 780k views, 8,984 likes, and 559 comments on the platform. Netizens are commenting under the video on how the combination is something that is very disgusting.
One user commented, "People should be punished for besmirching perfectly wonderful foodstuffs and tainting with nonsense condiments and ingredients that make no sense! This has to stop sometime." "Please...don't mess it up," another user commented. A third user comment read, "Emotional damage".
