'Emotional damage': Netizens react to mango pani puri

CHENNAI: In addition to the world of bizarre food videos turning netizens’ heads, a video has now gone viral on social media that shows a street vendor making mango pani puri.

The video was shared on the Instagram page 'BombayFoodieTales' with the caption, “Trying the weirdest combination: mango pani puri Shot 🥭😱” (sic)

The video depicts the street vendor opening a packet of mango pulp and pouring it into a container. He then mixing it well with some water and dilutes the thick pulp until perfect consistency. Then he takes a few crispy puris and fills them up with some chickpeas before generously pouring the mango pulp mixture on top.