Suhana poses with Shah Rukh, Gauri in new viral pics, fans pour love

In the first picture, Suhana could be seen posing with her father. While Suhana donned a white halter neck top with black pants, Shah Rukh was seen flaunting a slight smile in an all-black outfit paired with black and white shoes.

The father-daughter duo can be seen sitting on a chair while facing their backs to each other.

In another picture, Suhana can be seen striking a cute pose with her mother Gauri. Suhana opted for a black top and golden skirt which she paired with white sneakers.

On the other hand, Gauri was seen wearing a sleeveless black top with white polka dots and black trousers and completed her look with a pair of black heels.

Soon after the pictures were out, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“She’s a beautiful blend of both parents!,” a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “What a beautiful pic.”

“Like daughter Like father,” a fan commented.

In the upcoming months, Suhana will be seen making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’.It is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics ‘The Archies’ and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year.

Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, ‘The Archies’ is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will also mark the debut of Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Atlee’s action thriller film ‘Jawan’ and in director Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’.