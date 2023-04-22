Natarajan daughter's chat with "Dhoni mama" will make your day

GoingViral

Online Desk

CHENNAI: A video of 'Thala' Dhoni interacting with cricketer Natarajan's daughter is making rounds on the internet.

In the clip, MSD tries to give a high five to Natarajan's daughter, who is too shy and responds with a cute smile. She called him "Mama" (uncle in Tamil) and said "Thambi" (younger brother) to which Dhoni responds "I have only one daughter."

He also clicked a picture with Natarajan's family.

The clip was shared on Instagram with caption "A dose of kutty chutties to make your day! " and the Dhoni fans absolutely loved it with interesting comments.

One commented," Only girl who can refuse to ms dhoni for a handshake 🤣🤣"

MSD is a kid with kids, said other one.

