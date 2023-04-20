"What a legend": US pizza delivery boy helps police nab suspect

The video features Tyler Morrell from Cocco's Pizza in Pennsylvania standing outside a customer's house with a pizza box and suddenly, he heard sirens and realized that a high-speed car chase was unfolding in front of him. The customer also witnessed the same as she opened the door and ran inside the house. Tyler ran to see the chase more closely and realised that the suspect had abandoned his car and was running in his direction. The delivery guy stuck out his foot and managed to trip the suspect so that the police could catch him.

The video has amassed 296k views and 1k comments on the platform. Netizens have praised the delivery boy's skill and help for the police department to nab the suspect on spot.

"What a legend," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Tyler appreciation day in Brookhaven! That's awesome."