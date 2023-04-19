Young boy asks 'Virat uncle, Can i take Vamika on a date?', netizens react

CHENNAI: A young boy at the RCB vs CSK match held a placard with a special request to Virat Kolhi. The card read, "Hi Virat uncle. Can I take Vamika on a date?"

This image was posted on twitter, with the caption "Here is something wrong with parenting. I don't know why people are finding it cute."

Netizens reacting to this, posted their comments. Check here:

1. "Little kid doesn’t even know what is he even holding."

2. "At this age when he should be playing MARIO, he wanna play with MARIA, this is seriously very wrong parenting."

3. "No you cannot, not till you understand the meaning of the words that are written there!"

On the other hand, some netizens call it tactics of his parents to gain attention and likes over social media.