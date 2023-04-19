AI generated pics of elderly women stun internet

CHENNAI: Ashish Jose, a Mumbai-based artist, used artificial intelligence to create extremely realistic photos of elderly women riding roller skates on the sidewalk.

The images, which were created using the app, Midjourney, depict women having a good time while riding around on roller skates. The cheerful women are seen performing some incredible skateboard feats while dressed in various outfits, including sarees and skirts.

Ashish Jose uploaded the image with the caption "Skating Nanis." Created on Mid Journey.