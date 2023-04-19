AI generated pics of elderly women stun internet

CHENNAI: Ashish Jose, a Mumbai-based artist, used artificial intelligence to create extremely realistic photos of elderly women riding roller skates on the sidewalk.
The images, which were created using the app, Midjourney, depict women having a good time while riding around on roller skates. The cheerful women are seen performing some incredible skateboard feats while dressed in various outfits, including sarees and skirts.
Ashish Jose uploaded the image with the caption "Skating Nanis." Created on Mid Journey.
More than 95,000 people have liked the post since it was shared three days ago. Many people were confused by the breathtaking images, and many expressed disappointment when they learned that the visuals were not real.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android