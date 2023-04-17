"Is cheese not added?": Netizens react to tandoori chicken icecream

CHENNAI: In an addition to the world of bizarre food videos turning netizens’ heads, a video has now gone viral on social media that shows a chef making tandoori chicken ice cream.
Uploaded by a Twitter user known as 'Mohammed Futurewala', the caption of the post read, "Found a perfect hack to beat the summer heat. Presenting protein rich tandoori chicken ice cream for one and all." (sic)
The video shows the chef making ice cream rolls using chicken.
Check the video here:
Shared a few days ago, the video has managed to garner more than 7,879 views and 24 likes on the platform. The video also has been drawing reactions from netizens, where the netizens turn their heads in disgust. One user commented, "Why would you do this two perfectly delightful food.. No just no".
"Please let me enjoy my tandoori chicken and ice cream seperately. I don't want such hybrid recipes," another comment read. A third comment read, "Is chesse not added".
