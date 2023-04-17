"Is cheese not added?": Netizens react to tandoori chicken icecream

CHENNAI: In an addition to the world of bizarre food videos turning netizens’ heads, a video has now gone viral on social media that shows a chef making tandoori chicken ice cream.

Uploaded by a Twitter user known as 'Mohammed Futurewala', the caption of the post read, "Found a perfect hack to beat the summer heat. Presenting protein rich tandoori chicken ice cream for one and all." (sic)

The video shows the chef making ice cream rolls using chicken.

Check the video here: