Viral: Korean Mom speaks fluent Punjabi, netizens amazed

CHENNAI: Korean culture is gaining immense popularity all over the world with its food and TV shows.
Recently, a video of a Pakistani boy and his Korean mother has been trending on social media in which, the Korean woman is seen speaking fluent Punjabi and has left the internet amazed.
Sungkun Siddiqui posted a video on Instagram, where he introduces his mother to his followers.
In the video, it is seen that his mother responded to a few of her son's questions in 'Punjabi'.
The user asks his mother in Punjabi if she speaks the language.
Responding to it she said, "Han aundee hai (Yes, I can)."
Her son then asks her to tell a few Punjabi phrases, and asks her about her favourite movie.
She responds saying, "Nahi, meri pasand ki movie Par Desi Par Desi Janna Nahi.(No, I like the movie 'Par Desi Par Desi Janna Nahi'), implying 'Raja Hindustani'.
"If my mum can speak Punjabi then so can you!" reads the caption of the video.
The video has garnered many likes and view over the internet.
"She speaks better Punjabi than many Punjabis I know," commented a netizen
Another commenting said, "Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked"
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android