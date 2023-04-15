SEO game too strong? Hotel named ‘Thai Food Near Me’

CHENNAI: When we need to find a hotel that serves our favourite food, we simply Google it.
A post has been doing rounds on socials media in which, a hotel in New York has its name as "Thai Food Near Me".
The hotel has smartly named itself as "Thai Food Near Me" as people who are craving to eat Thai food would search for the exact same on Google.
The post has been captioned as 'SEO game too strong."
The tweet has gone viral garnering more than 2.8 million views.
Netizens said that the restaurant played it smart to crack the SEO.
One netizen said, "The owner uses AI for seo."
Another user replying to the tweet shared a photo of a dentist's clinic named 'Dentist Near Me'.
While another added, "My all time favorite restaurant name is still EAT HERE NOW."
