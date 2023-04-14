Watch: 'Nattu Nattu' performance during baseball game in Toronto

CHENNAI: SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' is creating sensation all over the world and recently, a clip of mascots performing the popular dance step from the song during a baseball match in Toronto is going viral and winning netizens' hearts.
The viral clip was shared on the micro-blogging platform Twitter by a user known as 'Aloydinkan'. He captioned the post, "#NaatuNaatu getting played in a packed stadium in between a Baseball game. @RRRMovie Global Craze!!!!." (sic)
Reports suggested that the performance took place during Toronto Blue Jays versus Detroit Tigers game at Rogers Centre stadium in Toronto.
Shared two days ago, the clip has 496K views, 1,717 retweets, 43 quote tweets and 7,591 likes on the platform. Netizens are overwhelemed over the reach of the song globally.
One user wrote, "Success will come when u least expect it.. unbelievable for the love being showered on this song.. ❤️.. (Haters, I know there are better songs. Just understand the story in this song connected globally)."
"Wow, watching this video of #NaatuNaatu being played in a packed stadium during a baseball game gave me goosebumps and made me feel incredibly proud to be Indian! It's amazing to see our culture and music being celebrated on a global stage. #RRRMovie #GlobalCraze," another user wrote.
A third user commented, "Wow Ramcharan craze 🔥."
