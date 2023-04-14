Watch: 'Nattu Nattu' performance during baseball game in Toronto

CHENNAI: SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' is creating sensation all over the world and recently, a clip of mascots performing the popular dance step from the song during a baseball match in Toronto is going viral and winning netizens' hearts.

The viral clip was shared on the micro-blogging platform Twitter by a user known as 'Aloydinkan'. He captioned the post, "#NaatuNaatu getting played in a packed stadium in between a Baseball game. @RRRMovie Global Craze!!!!." (sic)

Reports suggested that the performance took place during Toronto Blue Jays versus Detroit Tigers game at Rogers Centre stadium in Toronto.