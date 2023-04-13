Dwayne Johnson's post-workout 'cheat' meal leaves fans stunned!

LOS ANGELES: 'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson moves mountains when it comes to workouts so, a little indulgence doesn't harm when it comes to food.



The 'Baywatch' actor took his fans on an epic food journey as he posted his mammoth cheat meal recently. The wrestler-turned-actor, 50, had so much food he had to make two Instagram posts to share his feast - but some fans simply weren't impressed at his choice, reports Mirror.co.uk.



The star went to town on the meal, sharing his huge portion on plate number one - a dozen eggs, two english muffins, one homemade biscuit and "super crispy" turkey bacon.