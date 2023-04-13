Absolutely fantastic: Man's amazing grocercy skills goes viral

CHENNAI: Buying groceries from a supermarket is a convenient place, however, carrying them over a long distance, such as from the supermarket to the car or from your car to your home, can be tiring.
One such video where a man carrying multiple grocery bags on an e-kick scooter has gone viral.
This video was shared on Twitter by a person who was sitting in a car in the same parking lot with the caption, “Man picks up groceries on scooter.”
Take a look at the tweet here:
In the clip, the man is seen unloading his groceries from a shopping cart near an electric scooter and puts on a jacket that is fitted with carabiners and attaches the grocery bags to them before donning a baby carrier and putting a large watermelon in it.
Now, the video caught netizen's attention and impressed with his skills.
The clip has amassed over a 1.2 million views and several likes where netizens commented with all kinds of reactions and comments.
"I do this on my bike. You do what you have to. That was pretty impressive though," commented a user.
"I must say I am impressed," said another user.
Twitter user commented, "Absolutely fantastic! One small change. Ditched the plastic bags. Buy the fabric grocery bags about the same size with pretty much no risk of tearing!"
