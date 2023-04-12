Viral: ChatGPT plans 'meals' & even orders groceries online

CHENNAI: ChatGPT has created a lot of curiosity and netizens are not tired of experimenting with new AI product in town.

One man claimed that he used the technology to order groceries. He shared his experience on social media.

A netizen taking to Twitter speaks on how he used 'Instacart' ChatGPT plugin to order groceries.

The plugin allows user to turn their needs into a list that can easily be delivered.

The plugin feature was launched by an American delivery company in collaboration with OpenAI. The man claimed that the plugin also helped him shop within his budget and get items that fit perfectly into his dietary requirements.