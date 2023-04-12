Viral: ChatGPT plans 'meals' & even orders groceries online
CHENNAI: ChatGPT has created a lot of curiosity and netizens are not tired of experimenting with new AI product in town.
One man claimed that he used the technology to order groceries. He shared his experience on social media.
A netizen taking to Twitter speaks on how he used 'Instacart' ChatGPT plugin to order groceries.
The plugin allows user to turn their needs into a list that can easily be delivered.
The plugin feature was launched by an American delivery company in collaboration with OpenAI. The man claimed that the plugin also helped him shop within his budget and get items that fit perfectly into his dietary requirements.
Reshi shared the conversation he had with the chatbot on Twitter.
He asked the chatbot to provide him with products worth Rs 8,200 ($100) for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
He listed his preferences for the three meals and also wrote down his dietary restrictions.
Surprisingly, the chatbot immediately came up with a list of items within his budget and even shared recipes.
To make things even more convenient, the plugin feature also selected the items on Instacart and added them to the cart.
The hassle-free shopping experience garnered the attention of many.
One netizen wrote, "Wow this is insane! I did try to write a complete vegan cookbook and ChatGPT does wonders! Most of the recipes are healthy and delicious."
