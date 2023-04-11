Airbnb guest sees 'Ghost', netizens call it 'haunted attraction'

CHENNAI: Airbnb offers convenient options for those looking for accommodation for long or short term.

In a scarry event, one Airbnb owner was told that his accommodation was haunted. The guest at the house said he saw a ghost for "10 minutes".

Nalin Jha, the host of an Airbnb, took to social media about the guest asking the owner if anything bad has ever happened in the house.

"My room on the first floor, has something bad happened there?" asked the guest.

Responding to the guest's query, the host stated, "Hi, yes your apartment is on the first floor. What happened?"

Further, the man revealed, "I saw a ghost for ten full minutes. At 1 am."

The shocked Airbnb owner asked, "Sorry? Ghost? Where? Let me come and meet you. Are you in the apartment?"

Though it is unclear what happened with respect to the ghost situation, the screenshots of the messages were captioned, "After hosting for 12 years on Airbnb and hosting around 10k guests, I thought I have seen it all. But well, I was wrong."

The post garnered a lot of attention.

One netizen stated, "You should up the price, it's now a haunted attraction."

Another tweeted, "Charge extra for the paranormal package."