PL fever grows as 'Swiggy" delivery agents flood elevators

CHENNAI: Cricket is not just a sport in India, but holds so much of emotions in people's heart.
With IPL being played full fledgedly, its lovers are glued to TV screens and mobiles, ordering food online becomes very usual.
A photo of five Swiggy delivery agents inside an elevator to deliver food orders has gone viral on social media.
"Number of Swiggy guys in building is directly proportional to how interesting the IPL match is," the photo is captioned.
This tweet has gone viral on Twitter and has garnered more than 8 lakh views and over 3,000 likes.
Netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts.
One netizen said, "And how quickly one finishes the food is indirectly proportional to how interesting the ipl match is."
Another wrote posted, "The middle guy is checking the score, probably."
One delivery agent himself commented, "A meet-up we didn't expect 😂😂."
This evening, Indians will be witnessing the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
