PL fever grows as 'Swiggy" delivery agents flood elevators

CHENNAI: Cricket is not just a sport in India, but holds so much of emotions in people's heart.

With IPL being played full fledgedly, its lovers are glued to TV screens and mobiles, ordering food online becomes very usual.

A photo of five Swiggy delivery agents inside an elevator to deliver food orders has gone viral on social media.

"Number of Swiggy guys in building is directly proportional to how interesting the IPL match is," the photo is captioned.