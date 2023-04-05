Anand Mahindra asks 'Superhero' cape for Dhoni's jersey

CHENNAI: 'Superfans' of Dhoni were left excited after captain cool's jaw-dropping performance against Lucknow Super Giants match on Monday.

The CSK captain took to bat in the 20 over and hit two consecutive sixes, which hyped the emotions of the crowd.

Anand Mahindra, couldn't hold up his praises for Dhoni after his impressive performance, called Dhoni a 'superhero', and suggested the Chennai Super Kings to make a cape a part of his jersey.

He also asked fans on Twitter to suggest some innovative designs for a new cape that CSK can add to Dhoni's jersey.