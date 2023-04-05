Anand Mahindra asks 'Superhero' cape for Dhoni's jersey

CHENNAI: 'Superfans' of Dhoni were left excited after captain cool's jaw-dropping performance against Lucknow Super Giants match on Monday.
The CSK captain took to bat in the 20 over and hit two consecutive sixes, which hyped the emotions of the crowd.
Anand Mahindra, couldn't hold up his praises for Dhoni after his impressive performance, called Dhoni a 'superhero', and suggested the Chennai Super Kings to make a cape a part of his jersey.
He also asked fans on Twitter to suggest some innovative designs for a new cape that CSK can add to Dhoni's jersey.
Taking to twitter Mr Mahindra tweeted, “I think @ChennaiIPL now must make a cape a part of the special uniform of #MSDhoni How can we expect a Superhero to go without one? Can we please have some memes with proposed cape designs?” sharing a video from the match.
Netizens have once again showed their creativity by sharing photoshop images of Dhoni wearing a yellow cape.
Many internet users also shared AI-generated images, and Anand Mahindra even shared a few of his favourites.
Check them here:
With this phenomenal performance, Dhoni became the seventh player in IPL to complete 5,000 runs.
Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers are the other members whom Dhoni is now accompanying.
