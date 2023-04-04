Tic-CAT-toe : Truly a cat's game

CHENNAI: Cats are fluffy, territorial animals that love doing silly things like catching mice, jumping on certain parts of the house and even playing games with us. But these cats, do not require a human being for this game of tic-tac-toe as they play among themselves.
The two cats - Mia and Jerrie have a thrilling game of tic-tac-toe and netizens absolutely love it!
The video was posted on Instagram, and it features two cats named Mia and Jerrie having the most intense game of tic-tac-toe or rather "tic-cat-toe" as netizens like to call it. The two cats are seen entering into one in the nine boxes to mark their pick, thus determining who wins the game.
Watch the video here :
Tic-tac-toe is a game where two players take it in turns to draw three of either the O or the X in the gaps of a grid of nine squares to complete a row, column, or diagonal. But these two cats have their best version of it and the internet loves it which is evident as the video has over 6.4 Million views and 275K views. Me-wow!
Many reacted to the viral video, one even commented "Damn, they are better than me at this".
Another added "The suspense kept me on the edge of my seat the whole time. And I am not kidding in the slightest."
"It is the definition of a cats game" - another added.
