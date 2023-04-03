Viral: Indonesian couple recreate 'Show me the Thumka' dance

CHENNAI: Famous movie song hits trend on social media within seconds of its release, and these song’s dances are often recreated on Instagram reels, and other video sharing platforms.
This video starring Vina fan and Jhody Setya, has created a sensation on the internet.
Indonesian dancers Vina fan and Jhody Setya are known on social media for perfectly recreating famous Indian dance numbers.
And now with the new viral song “Show me the Thumka” from the movie 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor trends on social media, the couple has decided to recreate it scene by scene.
The video shows the dancing pair along with a few background dancers, perfectly mastering the choreography which many deem to be difficult.
The video was shared on Instagram and YouTube, and shows the team of dancers recreate the original dance by Ranbir and Shraddha scene by scene right from the choreography, reactions, shots, and costumes.
Watch the video here:
The video has garnered around 480K views on YouTube with around 15K of likes.
The video has left netizens impressed with how accurate the content is.
One netizen commented “Wow, bollywood dances are not at all easy, This was so clean and accurate”
"I CAN ONLY SAY WOWWW. WHAT A PERFORMANCE!!! I FORGOT THE ORIGINAL DANCE MOVES ONCE AFTER SEEING YOU BOTH. JUST WOWWWWWW," another commented.
