New football team ready: Video of pack of dogs playing goes viral

CHENNAI: Dogs are a four-legged walking bundle of joy, they protect humans, keep us company and play with various games with us like fetch and catch etc...
Now, this pack of dogs has found their own fun by playing catch with a balloon amongst themselves, and the internet absolutely adores it!
The video shows a bunch of border collies playing fetch with a balloon and having their own fun, they hit the ball up in the air with their snout and thus creating the sensation on the internet.
Nagaland Minister Temien Imna Along who is known for his amusing social-media posts took to Twitter, the microblogging platform with the video of the playing dogs and captioned it, “Why should humans have all the fun, right”
The post has garnered a lot of human interaction and is viral with 570K views and 14.4k likes.
Many netizens even commented on twitter saying “''New football team ready to next World Cup.'' Another added, “DPL – Dog premiere league.”
“Baloon: who let the dogs out, woah-woah?!” A third humorously added.
