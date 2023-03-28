Literal chills: This honey badger has a G’day with RBR

CHENNAI: Around the paddock of formula 1, Daniel Ricciardo is known for being a jolly good fella with the best personality, the funny jokes, and his ever-smiling face. Ever since he was replaced by Oscar Piastri, fellow aussie in McLaren, he has landed a reserve driver position at his former team Red Bull racing.

Red Bull racing owned by beverage company Red Bull is known for their extreme sport stunts at various risks. This one will just have your heart racing.

Because this time, Red Bull racing has done a promotional video starring Daniel Ricciardo, the Aussie star ahead of his home Grand Prix in Melbourne. The video also features fellow beverage company Red Bull athletes like off-road motorbike racer Daniel Sanders, aerobatic pilot Matt Hall, off-road rally driver Toby Price and Supercars champions Jamie Whincup and Kiwi Shane van Gisbergen.

The video starts of with a conference call between Ricciardo and the Red Bull team. Daniel is seen operating a tractor at his farm.

Red Bull says to DR “Albert Park is a track with unique challenges and you know them well”

“We need to test the car under Australia’s toughest conditions, from the harsh outback to the treacherous Mount Panorama," they add.

Ricciardo then takes the RB7 (Red Bull's dominant 2011 championship-winning vehicle) on a trip around Australia, racing at iconic Australian locales such as the Sea Cliff Bridge and Mount Panorama, as well as the Outback...

Watch this video: