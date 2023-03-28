Delhi Metro driver accidentally plays haryanvi track; video goes viral

CHENNAI: "The door will open on the right, please mind the gap" is what we hear when we travel via Delhi Metro, but instead of the announcement, passengers on this train heard a Haryanvi track song being played on the announcement system. A video of the same has gone viral.

This video was shared by Amandeep Singh on Instagram with the caption,"Reason why I love Delhi."

In the beginning of the clip, a group of men and women were seen standing near the entrance doors where they hear Haryanvi track '2 Numbari' on the speakers instead of the usual announcement.

We can also see passengers laughing even as the song was only played for a few seconds and was immediately turned off.

The clip has amassed over a million views and several likes where netizens commented "Haryana roadways driver after joining Delhi metro,” said a user.

"I was also present in that metro at the moment. Its real,” wrote an Instagram user.

Another user wrote ,"When Delhi metro cross Tikri border.”