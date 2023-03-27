Viral: AI helps man make 'as much money as possible', sets up in a day

CHENNAI: A man used artificial intelligence to check how to make "as much money as possible" to check its entrepreneurial capabilities.
A netizen gave GPT-4, the successor to ChatGPT, a budget of $100 (Rs 8,250) and a series of instructions.
He asked the bot about making money and said that he would be the "human laision".
Jackson said that it should not involve any manual labour. Soon, he was managing Green Gadget Guru - an affiliate marketing site making content around sustainability products.
He tweeted, "I gave GPT-4 a budget of $100 and told it to make as much money as possible. I'm acting as its human liaison, buying anything it says to. Do you think it'll be able to make smart investments and build an online business?"
He added, "(We) set up an affiliate marketing site making content around Eco Friendly/sustainable living products. It initially suggested a .com that went over budget but we landed on http://GreenGadgetGuru.com. We're off to the races."
Jackson continued, "I asked it to come up with a prompt... to make our logo. As a branding designer, it's taking everything in me not to tell it this is a BAD idea. But here we are. I put the first prompt in, verbatim."
He used the AI bot Dall-E to create the logo for the brand and GPT-4 to get the code for the website.
He said, "Here's the first logo it generated, and here's what I came up with in Illustrator. I tried to stay as close to the generated concept as possible. For the website, I told GPT to be as verbose as possible making decisions for everything from content to layout."
Jackson added, "Some interesting decisions it's made: - The logo should be positioned in the top left corner. - A category section should be a five-column grid of cards."
Once an article written by the AI bot was published on the website, GPT-4 suggested spending "exactly $40 USD" on Facebook and Instagram advertisements.
They earned a profit of $63 (Rs 5,200) at the end of first day, after he found an investor.
Jackson said that "our jobs are still safe".
He later updated, "DMs are flooded. Cash on hand: $1,378.84 ($878.84 previous balance + $500 new investment). The company is currently valued at $25,000, considering the recent $500 investment for 2%. Not taking any more investors unless the terms are highly favorable."
