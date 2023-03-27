Viral: AI helps man make 'as much money as possible', sets up in a day

CHENNAI: A man used artificial intelligence to check how to make "as much money as possible" to check its entrepreneurial capabilities.

A netizen gave GPT-4, the successor to ChatGPT, a budget of $100 (Rs 8,250) and a series of instructions.

He asked the bot about making money and said that he would be the "human laision".

Jackson said that it should not involve any manual labour. Soon, he was managing Green Gadget Guru - an affiliate marketing site making content around sustainability products.

He tweeted, "I gave GPT-4 a budget of $100 and told it to make as much money as possible. I'm acting as its human liaison, buying anything it says to. Do you think it'll be able to make smart investments and build an online business?"